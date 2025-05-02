Chesterfield Borough Council confirm by-election winner – as Liberal Democrat candidate beats Reform and Labour
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Keith Falconer, the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Brampton East and Boythorpe ward of Chesterfield Borough Council, has been elected as ward councillor following the by-election held on Thursday, May 1.
Councillor Falconer secured 410 votes, ahead of Reform UK’s Courtney James on 350 votes and Labour’s Pauline Anne Twigg with 235 votes.
The full list of each candidate for the ward, and the number of votes they received, can be found below:
Keith Falconer - Liberal Democrats: Elected with 410 votes. Jane Claire Hindle - Independent: 90 votes. Courtney James - Reform UK: 350 votes. David Ian Jones - Chesterfield Independents: 9 votes. Katherine Mary Noble - Green Party: 48 votes. Jacob Thomas Rodgers - The Conservative Party Candidate: 42 votes. Pauline Anne Twigg - Labour Party: 235 votes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.