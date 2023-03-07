Two local charities have benefitted from the generosity of Bolsover District Council’s Chair, Councillor Tom Munro.

Every year, the Council Chair chooses different local charities to support. And in 2022/23, Councillor Tom Munro chose two – Ashgate Hospice and The Freedom Project.

The Chair staged regular events, held raffles and generally raised money throughout his year in office and Councillor Munro recently presented two cheques to the charities to help them with their work.

Pictured is Bolsover District Council Chair, Cllr Tom Munro and his wife Diane (left) presenting Ashgate Hospice with a cheque for £3,500

Ashgate Hospice were presented with a cheque for £3,500 which will help with patient care. Whilst the Freedom Project will use their £1,500 to help operate their Warm Hubs and projects across Bolsover District.