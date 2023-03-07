Charities receive cheques from Council Chair
Two local charities have benefitted from the generosity of Bolsover District Council’s Chair, Councillor Tom Munro.
Every year, the Council Chair chooses different local charities to support. And in 2022/23, Councillor Tom Munro chose two – Ashgate Hospice and The Freedom Project.
The Chair staged regular events, held raffles and generally raised money throughout his year in office and Councillor Munro recently presented two cheques to the charities to help them with their work.
Ashgate Hospice were presented with a cheque for £3,500 which will help with patient care. Whilst the Freedom Project will use their £1,500 to help operate their Warm Hubs and projects across Bolsover District.
Bolsover District Council Chair, Councillor Tom Munro said, “I am delighted to be able to help these two local and very worthwhile causes carry on their good work and help our local residents.”