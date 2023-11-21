Ceremonial tree planted in Chesterfield park to commemorate King’s Coronation
Chesterfield Mayor, Councillor Mick Brady, and the leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, Councillor Tricia Gilby, joined HM Lord-Lieutenant, Elizabeth Fothergill CBE; HM Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Colonel John Wilson OBE DL; children from William Rhodes school and representatives from other councils across Derbyshire on Tuesday 14 November for a special ceremony to plant an English Oak tree in Queen’s Park.
The tree was gifted to the borough by His Majesty the King and will act a permanent reminder for the local community of the first coronation of a British Monarch in 70 years.
In 2022, the council also planted an English Oak tree in the church yard of the Church of St Mary and All Saints, as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy scheme in Chesterfield - a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. Almost 50 trees have been planted at a site in Staveley, in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Chesterfield Mayor, Councillor Mick Brady, said: “We are delighted that Chesterfield has been gifted this tree to help us mark the coronation of King Charles III. It takes pride of place in Queen’s Park so people will be able to reflect on the coronation when visiting the park.
“We also have trees planted across the borough in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II, so together these trees will allow us, and future generations, to remember the historic milestones for our Royal Family.”