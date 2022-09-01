Care home and apartment block approved for disused Chesterfield site

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two separate applications were approved by Chesterfield Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Tuesday, August 30, for the Avenue Villa site, at 12a Avenue Road, Whittington Moor.

Landowner Dignus Healthcare was granted full planning permission to build a care home with eight residential units, staff accommodation and separate day units on one side of the site, and outline permission for a three-storey residential block comprising of six two-bedroom and three one bedroom flats on the other.

Referring to the care home application, planner Paul Staniforth said: “The applicant confirms that the scheme is designed to support individuals with differing complex needs including autism, mental health, physical and sensory disabilities.”

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, Lee Ward, of Hayward Architects, stated: “Each resident is provided with a one bedroom unit, with their own living space, bathroom and kitchen, care is provided 24/7 on an almost one-to-one basis during waking hours.

“The service users will also have access to communal areas to they can socialise etc.”

He added that two day units would be detached from the main building, and provide crisis intervention ‘in the form of respite care for service users who usually live with family’.

Ten people will be employed at the care home on a full time basis and two on a part time basis.

Councillors questioned why the application only included ten car parking spaces and Mr Ward explained the car park was unlikely to be used a lot because the service users didn’t drive and staff were encouraged to walk or use public transport.

The application for the neighbouring apartment block included parking spaces for 17 cars, as well as landscaping, a bin store enclosure and cycle storage.

Mr Staniforth commented: “In terms of parking, Government policy is to try to encourage people not to use parking spaces, but to use alternative modes of transport.

“The whole planning policy principle is based on concentrating development close to centres so that people have a choice that they don’t have to use their car to get to and from their home.”

The former derelict Chesterfield site, which attracted antisocial behaviour, is to be transformed into a care home and apartment block.

Councillor Ray Catt said it was a ‘pity’ the applicant could not have been ‘a bit more generous’ on the care home side of the site to allow more parking for that scheme, as he felt there was sufficient space to do so.