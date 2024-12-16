Campaigners optimism that the ban on foie gras imports will finally happen

Campaigners gathered in Parliament recently to continue the push for a ban on the import of foie gras, with optimism that the new Government will deliver on their manifesto promise in this Parliament.

Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, joined parliamentary colleagues at a campaign event in Parliament arranged by Animal Cruelty UK, to recommit their support for ban. They were joined by food industry experts, a Michelin-starred chef and politicians from the EU.

“Animal welfare is of huge importance to me, and I’ve been proud to champion this issue throughout my tenure as an MP. I have campaigned for a ban the import of foie gras for several years to ban but the previous Tory Government made promises that they never delivered on.

I was pleased that the Labour manifesto committed us to this action. It is vital that we move forward on this as matter of urgency. The UK should have no part in such a barbaric practice.”

​​​​​​The cruel ‘gavage’ force-feeding process is banned on animal welfare grounds in the UK, but the produce can still be . There is serious strength of feeling, with nearly nine out of ten Brits surveyed in favour of a ban and 289,000 signatories on Animal Equality’s petition.

Toby added, I am proud that it was the last Labour Government that banned the production of foie gras in 2007 and it will be this Labour Government that will finally see a complete ban on the product being available here.”