Calls for traffic calming measures to address speeding outside Derbyshire school

Councillor Donna Hales, who represents Bolsover North and Shuttlewood at Bolsover District Council, was outside Brockley Primary School, in Clowne Road, Shuttlewood this week recruiting parents for a road safety action group.

The councillor, who is also a governor at the school, said: “We would hope that local action by the community for the community will help prevent or reduce potential accidents.

“A serious accident would decimate this community.”

Bolsover North and Shuttlewood Speedwatch. Front row of picture Councillor Donna Hales, County councillor Joan Dixon, Councillor Cathy Jeffery deputy chair of Old Bolsover Town council and behind her County councillor Mick Yates.

She said a lot of parents supported the idea of a campaign around speeding and parking, adding: “All agreed that a 20 miles an hour limit should be considered, especially as the flashing school lights do not make it clear that this should be the case when they have been activated.”

Coun Hales said the head teacher and governors have repeatedly highlighted the dangers of the poor signage around the school to Derbyshire County Council, and she herself has lobbied the portfolio member for highways, Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal regarding the matter, but as been disappointed with the response so far.

Councillor Hales has been joined by county councillor for Bolsover North Mick Yates and deputy chair of Old Bolsover Town Council Cathy Jeffrey in campaigning for safety measures, with Coun Yates managing to successfully get the zebra crossing on Clowne Road repainted and the lights updated.

Separately, Coun Hales has also helped launch the Bolsover Community Speedwatch group with help from county councillor for Bolsover South Joan Dixon, who donated equipment.

The group was in Shuttlewood Road on Monday, May 23, for the first speedwatch session since lockdown, during which 15 cars were recorded as travelling between 31 and 49mph in the space of an hour.

Coun Hales said she planned to collect data from the speedwatch sessions to reinforce her case for more traffic calming measures.

Councillor Athwal commented: “On the southbound Clowne Road approach to Brockley Primary School there is an interactive sign which activates as ‘30 mph – slow down’ when drivers exceed the speed limit.

“There are also flashing amber lights with school signs on yellow backgrounds on both sides of the road, school zig zag markings at the school entrance and a zebra crossing on a speed reduction road hump.

“On the northbound Chesterfield Road approach we have a school safety zone sign with twin amber flashing warning lights.

“The signs and warning lights are also replicated on the Bolsover Road and the Woodthorpe Road approaches to the school.

“This is a comprehensive package of measures for a school site and we would suggest there is little else from a road safety engineering perspective that could be achieved here.

“The community speed watch initiative is to be commended and I trust the local police, who will have assisted, will of course also offer their advice about any other formal enforcement activities that may be appropriate for them to carry out at this location.