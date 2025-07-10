A campaign to improve a junction that connects the M1 with a major Derbyshire A-road is continuing – as new research has shown that an unplanned closure could cost more than £100 million.

Research released by Midlands Connect reveals that the unplanned closure of the M1 motorway between junctions 28 and 29 due to unexpected disruption could result in substantial economic losses. Losses are estimated to be around £113 million per day, primarily due to increased travel times and delays resulting from the unavailability of an equivalent alternative route.

Midlands Connect is calling for improvements to junction 28 of the M1, where it intersects with the A38. Improvements would lead to less congestion, faster journey times, and fewer closures.

Demand on the interchange is only increasing. Midlands Connect revealed earlier in the year that an additional 81,830 trips per week could be made through the junction – further evidence for the upgrades needed to make the junction fit for the future.

Local MPs, councils and businesses are now asking for the project to be included in the upcoming Road Investment Strategies (RIS), and other schemes along the route to be included in future rounds, covering the period 2025 to 2040.

Roads programme lead for Midlands Connect, Swati Mittal, said: “It can result in significant economic losses if the road between M1 junctions 28 and 29 is closed due to any unforeseen circumstances, and can be extremely frustrating for the drivers.

“We now know that there isn’t an equivalent alternative route for that location in case of any mishap, and therefore we must ensure that the existing infrastructure is upgraded to minimise the risks of any such disruptions that can cost the economy millions.'

“This is further strong evidence to support Midlands Connect’s plans to upgrade the junction, in the hopes of preventing more delays and problems.”

Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet, the junction 28 Parliamentary Champion, added: “This research highlights the scale of the challenge we face at junction 28, and why upgrading this junction is so important. I’ve been working closely with National Highways and the Department for Transport, holding regular meetings to keep this issue firmly on the government’s radar.

“I’ve also raised the impact of congestion at junction 28 in Parliament, making clear that resolving this is an absolute priority. I will keep pushing for the necessary improvements until this problem is fixed and our local economy and communities can move more freely.”