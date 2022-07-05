By-election to take place to replace Chesterfield stalwart

Residents of Hollingwood and Inkersall Ward are invited to vote this Thursday (July 7) for a new member to represent their communities at Chesterfield Borough Council following the departure of independent councillor Mick Bagshaw.

The by-election will take place between 7am and 10pm with polling stations in four locations – Hollingwood Community Room, in Laburnum Street, Hollingwood, The Hollies, in Sutton Crescent, Inkersall, The Hop Flower, in Beeley Close, Inkersall, and Duckmanton Methodist Chapel, in Duckmanton Road, Duckmanton.

Candidates for the position are Louis George Hollingworth of the Green Party, Dean Alan Rhodes, independent, and Deborah Ann Wheeldon for Labour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Mick Bagshaw, who formerly represented Inkersall and Hollingwood, has resigned.