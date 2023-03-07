Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher backs Prime Minister’s plans to stop boats crossing channel

Today, Home Secretary Suella Braverman announced in the House of Commons that the Government will bring in new laws in an effort to stop small boat crossings over the English Channel.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made addressing illegal migration one of his five priorities – having laid out his Government’s key areas of focus at the start of the year.

Mark Fletcher, Conservative MP for Bolsover, said in Parliament that he “warmly welcomed” the Home Secretary’s statement regarding the new laws.

He said: ““We’ve had a policy of housing illegal migrants and asylum seeker in hotels up and down the country, it has caused massive community tensions and strains on public services.”

He also asked the Home Secretary to “confirm when this will end, and also, how much it will be saving the British taxpayer.”

Braverman replied: “We are spending three billion pounds a year on supporting the asylum backlog. We are spending six million pounds a day on hotel accommodation, that is valuable taxpayer’s money which shouldn’t be diverted to those purposes.

“We need to stop the boats, bear down on the backlog, and save the British taxpayer valuable money.”

The Bolsover MP added that this was a major concern for his constituents – and was glad to see it prioritised by the Prime Minister.

