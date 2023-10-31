Bolsover District Council has extended its Dog Management Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) for another three-years.

The extension will last until 26 October 2026 and has been put into place to help enforce responsible dog ownership in public spaces across the District.

Bolsover District Council has taken the decision after 97% of residents who responded to a consultation on the issue back the continuation of the crackdown.

The Dog PSPO will exclude dogs from entering play areas and ensure owners keep their pets on a lead on pavements and public roads.

The Order, which is exempt for assistance dogs, includes the following requirements for dog owners:

· REMOVE your dogs’ poo immediately from all public places across the whole District.

· KEEP dogs out of all children’s play areas, Multi-Use Games Areas (MUGA) and gym equipment zones (apart from owners with assisted dogs).

· KEEP your dogs on a lead on a public road and pavement, pedestrianised areas, churchyards and cemeteries at all times.

· NO MORE than six dogs under your control at any one time.

· YOU MUST, whilst you are in charge of a dog, carry appropriate bag(s) or receptacle to remove their dog poo.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, Councillor Anne Clarke said, “The aim of the Order is to improve the enjoyment of public spaces for people and reduce anti-social behaviour caused by dog fouling and nuisance.

“But, we want to strike a balance between the needs of people using open grounds for recreation and leisure and those who exercise their dog and use them as public open space.

“The consultation has clearly showed we have the public support, including from many dog owners, for the continuation of the order and we would ask people to respect it and abide by its rules for the safety and enjoyment of everyone.”