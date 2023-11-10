Bolsover District Council to help local businesses better understand Net Zero

Bolsover District Council has appointed Nottingham Trent University as its contractor to deliver their Hyper-Local Net Zero Innovation Programme (NZIP) and create a programme of support for Bolsover District based businesses.

As part of the authority’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) Investment Plan for Bolsover District, they are committed to helping develop businesses skills and understanding around Net Zero.

To help deliver this commitment, the council appointed the academic partner who will provide activities such as:

A programme of monthly networking events, Net Zero boot camps, workshops, and seminars.

One-to-one support for businesses to develop and implement decarbonisation plans and projects.

Knowledge exchange activities between academic institutions and businesses to improve innovation and adoption of new technology.

Supporting engagement between businesses, industry bodies, other Net Zero initiatives and grant funding programmes to support innovation projects.

Supporting businesses to develop green skills and talent.

Providing access to academic research, expertise, labs, and equipment for testing new technologies, products and/or services.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for Growth, Councillor John Ritchie said, “It is great news that we are able to carry out this project to help our local businesses have a better understanding of what is needed and required for us to achieve Net Zero.

“Just having an understanding of what green energy is available can be a minefield, so if we can help break down any barriers and assist our businesses reduce their carbon footprint, then it has to be good for them and the environment in general.

“I would urge our local businesses to keep an eye out for our events and workshops and get involved as much as they can so we can help you and ensure this programme has a positive impact.”

The contract with Nottingham Trent University will last until 31 March 2025.