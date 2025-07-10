Bin collections update for Chesterfield residents amid heatwave set to hit Derbyshire

By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Jul 2025, 15:58 BST
Chesterfield residents will see changes to their usual bin collection schedules due to the heatwave arriving across Derbyshire.

Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) has confirmed that changes to their usual bin collection schedule will be made – with hot temperatures on the forecast for the next days.

A CBC spokesperson said: “We will begin collecting bins slightly earlier than usual due to the forecasted heatwave on Friday, July 11 and Monday, July 14.

“Our crews will begin collecting at 6.30am on both days – please make sure you take your bin out before this time.”

