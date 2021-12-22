Application for new 20 metre-high 5G mast for Inkersall

The application made by CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd for a site adjascent to St Columba’s Church, Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall, includes a wrap around cabinet, commscape bowler cabinet, AC transmission and equipment cabinets, as well as the street pole.

In October 2021, two applications for 5G masts were refused by the council’s planning committee – one in Spital Lane, Chesterfield, as it would have involved the removal of trees, the other at the junction of Cromwell Road and Newbold Road, Newbold, because of its unsightly appearance.