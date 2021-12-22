Application for new 20 metre-high 5G mast for Inkersall
A new planning application for a 20 metre-high 5G street pole on the outskirts of Chesterfield has been made, following successive refusals of telecommunication masts in the area previously.
The application made by CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd for a site adjascent to St Columba’s Church, Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall, includes a wrap around cabinet, commscape bowler cabinet, AC transmission and equipment cabinets, as well as the street pole.
In October 2021, two applications for 5G masts were refused by the council’s planning committee – one in Spital Lane, Chesterfield, as it would have involved the removal of trees, the other at the junction of Cromwell Road and Newbold Road, Newbold, because of its unsightly appearance.
A document submitted with the planning application states: “In these unprecedented times of the Covid19 pandemic, it is recognised that high-speed mobile connectivity is the lifeblood of a community – facilitating educational benefits, providing access to vital services, improvingcommunications with the associated commercial benefits for local businesses, enabling ecommerce and facilitating the increased need and demand for working from home, as well as enjoying access to social, media and gaming for leisure time activities.”