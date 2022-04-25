Appeal lodged after Inkersall eco homes plan refused

The application to build three eco single storey dwellings on the site in Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall, was refused by Chesterfield Borough Council in January this year.

The decision notice stated: “The proposed development is considered to be overdevelopment of the application site and this is contrary to the identified and noted character of the immediate area which is formed by large bungalows set within large plots.

“Owing to the overdevelopment proposed, the indicative layout shows a layout that results in properties and plots that are contrary to this established grain of the area and the application does not suggest that development of this scale is achievable without harming the character of the area.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application to build three eco single storey dwellings on the site in Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall, was refused by Chesterfield Borough Council in January this year.

The application was for three bungalows with features including triple glazing, high levels of insulation, solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.

The appeal was lodged by the applicant Sheila Blankley and is awaiting determination.