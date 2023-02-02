The barrier has been installed at the at Deer Park car park following numerous reports of antisocial behaviour.

Wingerworth Parish Council said they had decided to install the barrier to prevent further issues and unauthorised access to the site.

But the decision has caused anger among residents who criticised the decision on social media.

Tracey Evison said on Facebook: “This is really disappointing as a few of the school mums use this car park for drop off and pick up including myself. The front of school is already rammed with cars and this car park provides me with the next nearest option for my daughter with mobility issues.”

Eric Lowe added: “Fishermen, bowlers, tennis players, mums, dog walkers. The anti social behavior will just move somewhere else… appalling decision. A more sensible answer to the problem would be CCTV cameras on tall metal poles.”

Carole Ann said: “A ridiculous place to put it! What a waste of space and actually limits some peoples’ use of and access to the park who aren’t associated with the bowls club or tennis club.”

Annie Smith added: “Ridiculous. A complete waste of money. They at least need to open it up to parents who use this for drop offs and pick ups. It’s just going to cause more congestion on the main road!”

Janice Dyson said: “ My husband parks there when he goes for a walk as he has mobility problems, so I assume he can’t do that anymore.”

Emma Neath asked: “Will the gate be open in the day when people come to play bowls? My dad is elderly with limited mobility and he plays bowls there. I walked past it earlier at school time and it was closed. So will it be closed all the time?”

A spokesperson for Wingerworth Parish Council said: “The barrier has been installed following a number of reports from residents and the police of antisocial behaviour in the car park, with groups of vehicles gathering in the location on a regular basis.

"The barrier has been funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Anti-social Behaviour Prevention Grant. Other options were investigated and considered, and the barrier was agreed as the best solution to try to mitigate the impact of the ongoing incidents affecting residents who live in the area.

“All regular users of the facilities in the park which the car park services, were contacted in advance of the barrier being approved to share the plans, this included Deer Park Primary School. All groups using the facilities on the park will be provided with the access code so they are able to continue to use the car park when using the park.