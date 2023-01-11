The application by Stancliffe Homes Ltd initially proposed 65 dwellings on the site to the north-north west of The Homestead, in Dark Lane, however this figure has been reduced to 36 homes, all of which will be affordable, occupying a smaller area.

Despite this considerable decrease in scale, more than 80 objections have been received by the North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) with people raising concerns over issues including highway safety, parking, air and light pollution.

Resident Kathleen Nightingale commented: “Dark Lane is a single track road with passing places.

“Whilst the junction with Top Road is wide enough for two vehicles there are often cars and delivery vans parked outside the shop on the corner of the junction which forces traffic entering the lane onto the wrong side of the road as they approach the left hand bend onto which the proposed development will exit.”

She continued: “The increase in traffic likely to be caused by this development will surely have a detrimental effect on the use of the lane by cyclists.

“During the construction phase large numbers of HGVs will need to access the site together with all the workmen’s vehicles leading to more chance of accidents.”

Fellow objector Glynis McLaughlin said: “If this application is allowed to proceed to full planning permission it will be allowing Calow to become totally urban at the detriment to all of Calow residents, this is not acceptable.

“No mention of these houses being carbon neutral, no green energy efficiency measures, no conservation provision considered.”

In a planning document agents Cushman and Wakefield stated: “The applicant is committed to designing a scheme that respects the local landscape, which has led to the amendments proposed by the council’s landscaping consultant being incorporated into the scheme’s design resulting in a reduced development area and quantum of houses.

“With the changes, the development will have a reduced impact on the landscape.”

A council report recommended the outline application be granted subject to conditions, and stated any impact on the landscape was likely to be ‘contained and limited’.

NEDDCs’ Planning Committee will have final say over whether the development is permitted or not.