9 areas of Chesterfield town centre set to undergo a multi-million pound revitalisation - and how to have your say

The £10.28m Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield scheme aims to transform the look, feel and flow of the town centre – creating a contemporary market town that has better connections between key public spaces, and a more attractive physical environment.
It includes plans for significant improvements to Chesterfield’s historic market grounds, along with proposals that will help maximise the potential of the iconic Crooked Spire as a key attraction for visitors, while also re-imagining town centre spaces for a range of flexible uses including markets, festivals, events, cultural celebrations and community gatherings.
Together with the £17m refurbishment of Stephenson Memorial Hall – which received planning permission in March 2022 – the project is being brought forward thanks to almost £20m which the council secured from the national levelling up fund at the end of last year.
The latest designs for the scheme were approved by the council’s Cabinet this month and are out for public consultation until 8 July 2022 before a final Master Plan is developed.
People can take part in the consultation online at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/town-centre-consultation or visit an exhibition which is on display in the Visitor Information Centre in Rykneld Square (Mondays to Saturdays from 10am to 5pm) during the consultation period, where paper copies of the plans and survey will be available to view.
The Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project will complement work to regenerate the Northern Gateway and – at the other side of town – will connect with plans to transform the area around Chesterfield Station.