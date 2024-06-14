Chesterfield residents have been encouraged to share their views on what a new £19.5m investment plan – designed to help boost the town – should look like.
Chesterfield Borough Council has already agreed to be part of the Government’s new Long Term Plan for Towns scheme and to help prepare a 10-year Vision Statement and a three-year Investment Plan for Chesterfield under a Town Board – led by chairperson and business guru Dominic Staniforth, of Barber, Harrison and Platt Chartered Accountants LLP.
Residents can also now put forward their views as part of an online survey – which will be open until noon on Monday, June 24.
Derbyshire Times readers have put forward their suggestions for how they would spend the money – and a list of their proposals can be found below.
1. Plans for change
DT readers have been sharing their thoughts on how best to use this investment to improve Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Work to fill empty shops
Maggie McGuinness said: “Lower the rents on the shops and market stalls and try and get all the empty shops back up and running, as this would stop people having to go to other towns and shops to get what they need, as at the moment we have more empty shops then we do have full ones.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Free parking
Jill Simmons said: “I used to go into town twice a week when residents parking was free in the mornings and afternoons. Now it's maybe twice a month and I walk in, so spend a lot less on these visits because I have to carry it home. So free parking again as it would probably bring more people into town.” Photo: Derbyshire Times
4. Focus on Chesterfield’s history
Val Turner said: “Help the stallholders financially, to come back. CBC do nothing to advertise the history of Chesterfield, from Roman times to today, open up the information centre again and other projects to attract tourism. There is so much that people would be interested in.” Photo: Brian Eyre