Police warning after break-ins in Chesterfield

Police are encouraging residents to step up their shed security and are appealing for information following recent thefts in the Brampton area of Chesterfield.

There have been six reports of sheds which were targeted between Wednesday, January 23 and Sunday, January 27 in the area around Rhodesia Road, St. Thomas Street and Greengate Close.

One of the bikes stolen.

Bicycles and power tools have been stolen.

Derbyshire police said their officers have been carrying out inquiries and advising residents about steps that they can take to better protect their property from being stolen.

PCSO Tammy Careless, of the Walton and West Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We would encourage people to check that their sheds and the contents are as secure as they can be. Use good quality locks, install motion sensor alarms and security mark any valuable property. You should also consider registering valuables on the UK national property register, Immobilise.

“We are currently carrying out inquiries into these thefts and would like to speak to anyone who may have information which could help.”

Call police on 101 with any information.