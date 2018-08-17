Police want to speak to this man in connection with bike thefts at Chesterfield train station

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the theft of two bikes at Chesterfield train station..

The first incident happened between 7.25am and 6.30pm on June 29 and the second at about 5pm on July 23.

British Transport Police said officers would like to speak to the man in this CCTV image as they believe he may information which could help the investigation.

If you recognise him or you have any information which could help the investigation, call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 290 of 17 August. Alternatively, you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.