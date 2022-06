Ben Wilkinson was last seen in the Station Road area of Langwith Junction at around 11.30am today (Thursday, June 30).

Ben, who is riding a green bike, is 6ft 2ins tall, has brown hair and is wearing a black sports jacket and a green t-shirt.

Anyone who may have spotted Ben is urged to contact Derbyshire Police.