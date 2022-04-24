Police ‘very concerned’ for safety of missing Chesterfield man

Matthew Livings was last seen in the Holmebrook area at 11.00am on Saturday, April 23.
The 38-year-old is described as being slim, with light brown, short, shaved hair. He was wearing a black jacket with grey fur around the hood, a black puffa jacket underneath, black tracksuit bottoms with a distinctive white stripe down the leg, white Nike trainers, and was carrying a green rucksack which is orange on the back.
It is believed he may have travelled to Linacre Woods, Holmebrook Valley Park or the Littlemoor shops in Newbold. Officers have said they are very concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on the 999 emergency number, quoting reference number 380-230422.