Police ‘very concerned’ for safety of elderly Derbyshire woman not seen for four days

Derbyshire Police have issued an appeal to help find a missing elderly woman.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 6th May 2022, 3:30 pm

Derbyshire Police are very concerned for Patricia Readman, who is missing from her home in Glossop. The 81-year-old has not been seen since Tuesday, May 3, but was reported missing yesterday evening.

Patricia has shoulder length blonde hair and is of a small build. She wears glasses and usually one or two rings on her fingers.

She struggles with mobility and may have a walking stick with her, as well as a black handbag. It is possible that Patricia may have used the bus, taxi or other public transport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Anyone who might be able to help locate Patricia is urged to contact the police.

If you have seen Patricia or know where she may be, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 1120 of May 5:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

READ THIS: Man arrested in connection with scam that saw fake policeman con elderly Derbyshire man out of thousands

DerbyshireFacebookTwitter