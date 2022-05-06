Police ‘very concerned’ for safety of elderly Derbyshire woman not seen for four days

Derbyshire Police are very concerned for Patricia Readman, who is missing from her home in Glossop. The 81-year-old has not been seen since Tuesday, May 3, but was reported missing yesterday evening.

Patricia has shoulder length blonde hair and is of a small build. She wears glasses and usually one or two rings on her fingers.

She struggles with mobility and may have a walking stick with her, as well as a black handbag. It is possible that Patricia may have used the bus, taxi or other public transport.

Anyone who might be able to help locate Patricia is urged to contact the police.

If you have seen Patricia or know where she may be, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 1120 of May 5:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form