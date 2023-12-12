Police urge public to help them trace missing man with links to Chesterfield amid concerns for his safety

Officers are searching for a man reported missing last week with links to Chesterfield – and are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Braydan was reported missing from the Arboretum area of Nottingham, having last been seen at around 11.00am on Wednesday, December 6. He also has links to the Chesterfield area.

Braydan is described as 6ft tall, with short mousy brown hair and of slim build. Braydan was last seen wearing a black balaclava, a thin black windbreaker style jacket, grey jeans with paint spatter and black Nike air force trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

Braydan has been missing for nearly a week.