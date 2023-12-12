News you can trust since 1855
Police urge public to help them trace missing man with links to Chesterfield amid concerns for his safety

Officers are searching for a man reported missing last week with links to Chesterfield – and are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Dec 2023, 11:05 GMT
Braydan was reported missing from the Arboretum area of Nottingham, having last been seen at around 11.00am on Wednesday, December 6. He also has links to the Chesterfield area.

Braydan is described as 6ft tall, with short mousy brown hair and of slim build. Braydan was last seen wearing a black balaclava, a thin black windbreaker style jacket, grey jeans with paint spatter and black Nike air force trainers.

Officers are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

Braydan has been missing for nearly a week.Braydan has been missing for nearly a week.
Braydan has been missing for nearly a week.

If you have spotted Braydan anywhere or you have any information concerning his whereabouts, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 703 of December 6 2023.

