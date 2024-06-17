Police update as body found in search for missing Derbyshire man
Officers found the body of a man in the Hydropool on the River Derwent at Milford yesterday evening (Sunday, June 16).
Formal identification is yet to take place, but the body is thought to be that of missing man Chris Ring from Belper.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Police launched an urgent appeal for help to find Chris, 73, on June 13 after he was reported missing earlier the same evening.
Chris was one of the directors at Transition Belper and was well known in the area.