Police stopping Derbyshire fraudsters in tracks with new scheme

A ground-breaking anti-fraud scheme is helping keep Derbyshire residents safe.

The Banking Protocol aims to identify potential victims of fraud who are withdrawing large amounts of cash from their accounts.

Concerned banking staff have been instructed to speak to people about their withdrawals and, if they are concerned, contact police.

Detective Inspector Debbie King, from Derbyshire police’s Economic Crime Unit, said: “The Banking Protocol is a fantastic initiative that is already helping keep people in Derbyshire safe.

“Offenders will target very vulnerable people within the community and, in just a short space of time, can defraud them of serious amounts of cash.

“As a force we have been alert to these crimes but with banking staff also on the lookout we are much more likely to be able to catch crooks in the act.

Two fruadsters have already been caught using Banking Protcol and quick thinking bank staff stopped a 73-year-old Derbyshire pensioner from repeatedly withdrawing large sums of money.

Two men, Forty-three-year-old William Finney, of Hassall Green, Sandbach, and Billy Price, 22, of Booth Lane, Middlewich, have been charged three counts of fraud by false representation respectively will appear at Derby Crown Court on Monday, December 18. They both deny the charges.

As well as stopping frauds taking place, the scheme ensures a consistent response to potential victims and gives them extra support to prevent them becoming a victim in the future. The Post Office is also part of the Protocol.

Katy Worobec, Managing Director of Economic Crime at UK Finance, said: “Fraud can have a devastating effect on some of the most susceptible people in society and it’s by working together with law enforcement, and others, that we can make a real difference when it matters most.

“The Banking Protocol is a great example of this collaboration in action protecting people from becoming victims. The finance industry is determined to crack down on fraud and is taking action on all fronts - the Protocol is an important weapon in our armoury.”

Anyone who is concerned about a friend, relative or worried you may have been or are being targeted then contact Derbyshire Police on 101 or in an emergency 999.