Police seize uninsured van in Clowne

Officers from Bolsover and Clowne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team reported a van for having no insurance last night (March 23).
The vehicle was seized as it has been used on our roads since January without any insurance.
A social media post from the force said: "It is that simple have a valid driving licence, valid insurance, vehicle in a roadworthy condition that has MOT and Tax and you will keep it. Don’t put others at risk!"
