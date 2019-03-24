Officers from Bolsover and Clowne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team reported a van for having no insurance last night (March 23).

The vehicle was seized as it has been used on our roads since January without any insurance.

Police seize uninsured van in Clowne

A social media post from the force said: "It is that simple have a valid driving licence, valid insurance, vehicle in a roadworthy condition that has MOT and Tax and you will keep it. Don’t put others at risk!"

