Police searching for Chesterfield man reported missing from his home

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information to help find a man missing from his home in Chesterfield.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 2:07 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 2:18 pm

John Mee was reported missing from his home this afternoon.

He is white, 6ft tall and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a dark padded jacket, brown shoes and grey trousers.

If you have seen John, or know where he is, please contact us via the following methods quoting incident 414 of December 14.

Police are searching for John after he went missing from his home today.

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Phone – call 101.

