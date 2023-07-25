Police respond to concern for man's safety near Derbyshire pub
Police were called to Clay Cross after concerns for the safety of a man.
By Oliver McManus
Published 25th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST
A witness reported seeing three police cars outside the Old English Inn, on Market Street, late on Thursday (July 20) evening.
Police confirmed they had attended the scene at around 10pm alongside the East Midlands Ambulance Service following concerns for the safety of a man.
Officers were able to locate the man and took him home after he had been checked over by paramedics from the ambulance service.