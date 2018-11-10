Police probe fire at South Normanton shop

Detectives have launched an investigation after a fire at a shop in South Normanton.

Police and firefighters were called to the Nisa store on High Street at around 9.50pm on Friday.

Three fire crews - one from Ashfield and two from Alfreton - tackled the blaze.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anyone acting suspiciously.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Saunby and DC Long on 101, quoting the reference number 18000542349.