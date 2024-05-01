Police issue update on incident that closed A61 in Chesterfield after safety concerns for man

Police have issued an update on an incident that closed a busy route in Chesterfield yesterday.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st May 2024, 10:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of concern for the safety of a man on Horns Bridge, at Rother Way, on the A61 in Chesterfield.

The incident occurred just after 5.20pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 30), and saw a section of the busy A-road closed by emergency services.

READ THIS: Derbyshire council to launch consultations over ending £1m funding for 50 community and voluntary groups

A force spokesperson added that officers were able to help the man to safety.

Related topics:PoliceChesterfieldDerbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.