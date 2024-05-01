Police issue update on incident that closed A61 in Chesterfield after safety concerns for man
Police have issued an update on an incident that closed a busy route in Chesterfield yesterday.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of concern for the safety of a man on Horns Bridge, at Rother Way, on the A61 in Chesterfield.
The incident occurred just after 5.20pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 30), and saw a section of the busy A-road closed by emergency services.
A force spokesperson added that officers were able to help the man to safety.
