Police issue update on collision that saw milk tanker tip over between Chesterfield and Matlock
Officers have issued an update on an incident between Chesterfield and Matlock – that saw a milk tanker tip onto its side.
Derbyshire Police were called to a collision in Holestone Gate Road, Ashover, just after 9.30pm on Tuesday, July 25.
The incident involved a milk tanker which had tipped on to its side along the route.
No other vehicles were involved, and the force confirmed that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.