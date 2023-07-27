News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Police issue update on collision that saw milk tanker tip over between Chesterfield and Matlock

Officers have issued an update on an incident between Chesterfield and Matlock – that saw a milk tanker tip onto its side.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 11:08 BST

Derbyshire Police were called to a collision in Holestone Gate Road, Ashover, just after 9.30pm on Tuesday, July 25.

The incident involved a milk tanker which had tipped on to its side along the route.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Former Derbyshire cinema and bingo hall could be turned into a gym

Officers were called to the scene of a collision on Holestone Gate Road.Officers were called to the scene of a collision on Holestone Gate Road.
Officers were called to the scene of a collision on Holestone Gate Road.
Most Popular

No other vehicles were involved, and the force confirmed that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Related topics:ChesterfieldPoliceMatlockDerbyshire