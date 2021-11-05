Aimee Day, left, pictured with her sister Charlie.

Aimee Day is a student at Springwell College in Staveley. In a statement, Derbyshire Police said that the 14-year-old, who lives in Creswell, was last sighted in the Middlecroft area at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, November 2.

Aimee was last seen wearing her school uniform and a hip-length, padded black coat with a fur-lined hood. She has short, shoulder-length, dark purple hair.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We are concerned for her welfare, and despite carrying out enquiries we have been unable to find her.”

Aimee’s family said there had been a possible sighting in Lowgates. They said Aimee could have gone to several different places, and asked residents in the following areas to be especially vigilant: Creswell, Poolsbrook, Inkersall, Brimington, Hollingwood, Eckington, Newbold and Whittington.

Aimee’s mum, Sarah Manchester, said her daughter could also have travelled as far as Sheffield or Leicester, and that she wanted to see her return home on Monday so she could celebrate her 15th birthday.

If you have seen Aimee, know where she might be, or have any information that might help the police carry out their investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting incident 876 of 2 November.

Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.