Emergency services were called to Amber Valley Borough Council after a ‘suspicious package’ was received.

The tests of the package have been carried out and they have proved that there is no safety risk – but a police investigation into the incident continues.

A spokesperson for Amber Valley Borough Council said: "It's obviously a relief to know that test results of the suspicious package have come back clear and that neither council staff nor the wider community were at risk. All staff have now been authorised to return to the building.

"We would nevertheless like to thank the emergency services for their exemplary response to the incident, ensuring that all staff and members of the public remained safe at all times.

"We are unable to comment further at this stage while the police continue to conduct their investigation."

Emergency services were called to the scene including Derbyshire Fire and Rescue, ambulances and police officers.

Market Square was taped off by police and Cromford Road in Ripley was partially blocked.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire police said earlier today: “We received a call just after 9.40am regarding a suspicious package being received there and all three emergency services are currently in attendance.

“At this time, it is not believed that there is a wider risk to the public. Though we would ask the public to please avoid the area.

“No further information is available at this time, but an update will be issued when available.”

1 . Police incident in Ripley town centre Town Hall in Ripley has been evacuated this morning after a ‘suspicious package’ has been received.Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

2 . Police incident in Ripley town centre The emergency services are currently at the scene - including over 10 fire and rescue engines and support vehicles.Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

3 . Police incident in Ripley town centre The market place is taped off.Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times Photo Sales