Police investigating after man dies in Derbyshire village

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in a Derbyshire village yesterday.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 13th December 2021, 11:16 am
Just before 1pm on Sunday, December 12, police were called by the East Midlands Ambulance Service to a property on Derwent Drive in Tibshelf.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, a man aged in his 40s had died, and we are investigating the circumstances around his death on behalf of the coroner.

"At this stage, it is not thought to be suspicious, but enquiries are ongoing.”

Investigations into the man’s death by Derbyshire Police are ongoing.
