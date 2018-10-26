Police informed after illegal Travellers in Chesterfield confront Derbyshire Times reporter

Police have been informed about illegal Travellers in Chesterfield – after members of the group confronted a reporter from the Derbyshire Times.

Travellers returned to the car park at Queen’s Park during the middle of this week – less than 24 hours after another illegal encampment at the site was moved on.

On Thursday afternoon, Derbyshire Times reporter Michael Broomhead attended the public place to record Facebook Live footage – something he was legally entitled to do – when he was confronted by some of the Travellers.

Derbyshire Constabulary is aware of the incident and is liasing with Mr Broomhead.