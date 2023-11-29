Police increasingly concerned for welfare of Chesterfield man missing since last week

Concerns are growing for the safety of a man reported missing from Chesterfield last week.

James was last seen on Friday, November 24 in the Old Whittington area of Chesterfield.

The 41-year-old is white, around 6ft 1in tall, and has dark shaved hair. He is blind in one eye and tends to walk with a limp.

James usually wears jeans and a dark blue coat, but it is possible that he may have changed.

James was reported missing last Friday.

He has links to Nottingham and the Hucknall area, and officers are growing concerned for his safety.

Have you seen James, or do you know where he is? If you have seen him, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 295 of November 27:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101