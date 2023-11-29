Police increasingly concerned for welfare of Chesterfield man missing since last week
and live on Freeview channel 276
James was last seen on Friday, November 24 in the Old Whittington area of Chesterfield.
The 41-year-old is white, around 6ft 1in tall, and has dark shaved hair. He is blind in one eye and tends to walk with a limp.
James usually wears jeans and a dark blue coat, but it is possible that he may have changed.
He has links to Nottingham and the Hucknall area, and officers are growing concerned for his safety.
READ THIS: “Successful” Chesterfield IT worker robbed petrol station after heroin addiction "fall from grace"
Have you seen James, or do you know where he is? If you have seen him, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 295 of November 27:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.