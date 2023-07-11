Police increasingly concerned for missing man with links to Chesterfield
Jason, who is 41 years old, has gone missing from his home in Derby but police say he has links to Chesterfield. He was last seen at 10.40pm on Monday, July 10, on Uttoxeter Road in Mickloever.
Police are now ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for the safety of Jason and are urging people to get in touch if they have seen him.
The 41-year-old has medium length black and grey hair. He was last seen wearing grey jumper and black trousers.
If you’ve seen Jason or know where he might be, you can contact Derbyshire Constabulary, quoting reference number 1409 of 10 July, on any of the following methods: There are crime reporting tools on the police website, including an online contact form; Private messages can be sent via the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; DMs can be sent to @DerPolContact or Ring police on 101. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.