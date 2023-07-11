Police increasingly concerned for missing man with links to Chesterfield

Jason, who is 41 years old, has gone missing from his home in Derby but police say he has links to Chesterfield. He was last seen at 10.40pm on Monday, July 10, on Uttoxeter Road in Mickloever.

Police are now ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for the safety of Jason and are urging people to get in touch if they have seen him.

The 41-year-old has medium length black and grey hair. He was last seen wearing grey jumper and black trousers.

Missing man Jason. Image: Derbyshire Police