Derbyshire Roads Policing unit stopped the vehicle, which was travelling from Swadlincote to Shepshed after a pursuit.

The pursuit initiated after a vehicle involved in thefts was spotted by Swadlincote Response Unit.

After driving dangerously, the police helicopter and Stinger was deployed.

The driver then crashed onto his own driveway, before being tasered and arrested.

The police tweeted: "No surprise he is already a disqualified driver."