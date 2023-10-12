Police growing “increasingly concerned” for safety of elderly woman missing from Derbyshire town
Pauline was last seen on a bus in Derby Road, Belper, just before 1.10pm on Thursday, October 12.
The 72-year-old has blonde shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a three quarters mac-type blue coat, a fawn jumper, a blue fleece and a grey woolie hat.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Pauline’s welfare. If you have seen her or know where she might be, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 489 of Thursday, October 12:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.