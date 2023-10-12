News you can trust since 1855
Police growing “increasingly concerned” for safety of elderly woman missing from Derbyshire town

An elderly woman has gone missing from a Derbyshire town – with growing concerns for her welfare from the police.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:07 BST- 1 min read
Pauline was last seen on a bus in Derby Road, Belper, just before 1.10pm on Thursday, October 12.

The 72-year-old has blonde shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a three quarters mac-type blue coat, a fawn jumper, a blue fleece and a grey woolie hat.

Pauline was reported missing this afternoon.Pauline was reported missing this afternoon.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Pauline’s welfare. If you have seen her or know where she might be, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 489 of Thursday, October 12:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

