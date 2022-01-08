Police forced to close major Chesterfield road after collision
Derbyshire Police have closed one of Chesterfield’s busiest roads after a collision between two cars.
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 2:02 pm
Earlier this afternoon, police closed the A61 near Hornsbridge roundabout after a crash, close to the Tesco Extra on Sheffield Road.
Two cars were reported to have been involved in the collision. It is currently unclear as to whether occupants of either vehicle sustained any injuries.
Disruption is expected in the area as police work to reopen the road. Derbyshire Police have been contacted for comment.