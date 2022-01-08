Police forced to close major Chesterfield road after collision

Drivers in Chesterfield are warned that their journey may be delayed.

Earlier this afternoon, police closed the A61 near Hornsbridge roundabout after a crash, close to the Tesco Extra on Sheffield Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two cars were reported to have been involved in the collision. It is currently unclear as to whether occupants of either vehicle sustained any injuries.