Police forced to close busy road for two hours after three-car collision in Derbyshire town

Crews from Belper Fire Station reported that they attended a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on Kilbourne Road, Belper at 6.45pm yesterday.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the incident, but the road was closed from 7.00pm to 9.15pm to allow for vehicle recovery to take place.

A spokesperson for the Belper Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Officers dealt with a road collision on Kilbourne Road last night which closed the road from just after 7.00pm. to 9.15pm. The vehicles involved were badly damaged.

