Police have confirmed that a body found in the Duffield area yesterday is believed to be that of missing man Paul Harris.

Mr Harris, 52, had been missing from his Little Eaton home since about 9.30am on Monday.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

"We would like to offer our condolences to Mr Harris’ family and thank everyone who contacted us following our appeal for information earlier this week."