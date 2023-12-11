News you can trust since 1855
Police discover body believed to be that of missing Derbyshire man

Officers have located a body believed to be that of a missing Derbyshire man today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Dec 2023, 13:31 GMT
Derbyshire Police have confirmed that a body believed to be that of missing man Thomas has been found near Ashby-de-la-Zouch.

The 27-year-old was found just after 8.30am today off Burton Road, near the town.

A force spokesperson said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, Thomas’ family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.

Enquiries into Thomas’ death are now underway.

“Further enquiries are being made into the circumstances of Thomas’ death and these are being led by Leicestershire Police.”

