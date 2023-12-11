Police discover body believed to be that of missing Derbyshire man
Derbyshire Police have confirmed that a body believed to be that of missing man Thomas has been found near Ashby-de-la-Zouch.
The 27-year-old was found just after 8.30am today off Burton Road, near the town.
A force spokesperson said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, Thomas’ family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.
“Further enquiries are being made into the circumstances of Thomas’ death and these are being led by Leicestershire Police.”