Officers have located a body believed to be that of a missing Derbyshire man today.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that a body believed to be that of missing man Thomas has been found near Ashby-de-la-Zouch.

The 27-year-old was found just after 8.30am today off Burton Road, near the town.

A force spokesperson said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, Thomas’ family are aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.

Enquiries into Thomas’ death are now underway.