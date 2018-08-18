Police crack down on illegal Peak District raves

Illegal Peak District raves are being targeted and tackled by Derbyshire Police and members of the community.

Special Constables, Neighbourhood Watch members and officers from the Derbyshire Rural Crime team are carrying out joint patrols to help prevent or disrupt illegal raves and nuisance in the Peak District.

The crack down started in July and will continue throughout the summer until the early autumn at the potential areas which have been identified as a risk for an illegal gathering or party in the area.

Sergeant James Shirley, of the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team, said: “While many illegal raves tend to happen in remote areas, they do have an impact on local communities in terms of noise nuisance, litter and damage to the countryside. Unlike organised events, there are no security staff to monitor activities and ensure the activities don’t get out of hand.

“There is also a possibility that those attending may be drinking alcohol in excess and drug misuse. This makes people more vulnerable to harm particularly as events can be held in hard to reach woods, lagoons and disused quarries with high cliffs, which can be dangerous to get around especially at night. Limited mobile phone coverage and access for emergency vehicles would also make it more challenging to get help should someone need it.”

Sgt. Shirley added: “We would like to thank those who have volunteered to work with our officers for these dedicated patrols. Those Neighbourhood Watch members who have kindly given up their time to help simply observe and report to officers about any suspicious activity while Special Constables and regular constables will deal with any incidents that arrive.

“We would encourage people to report any illegal gatherings as soon as possible as it may help us to prevent them from taking place, help minimise any disruption to the local community or environment and ensure the safety of anyone attending.”

Jon Rawlinson, of Baslow Neighbourhood Watch, is coordinating Neighbourhood Watch volunteers and members who would like to help in the patrols should contact him by emailing baslowneighbourhoodwatch@gmail.com.