Police cordon next to busy Chesterfield road after man fell into river

On Saturday, December 11, police were called to reports of a disturbance on Spital Lane, at the junction with Hady Hill, at around 4.50am.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A man had fallen into the canal. He was rescued and taken to hospital. He is not thought to have suffered any serious injuries and is believed to have recovered.

“The area was closed off during the incident and while initial enquiries were carried out into the circumstances.”

The cordon remained in place for some time on Saturday as officers investigated the incident.