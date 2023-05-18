News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant

Police concerned for welfare of missing woman with links to Chesterfield

Derbyshire Police have launched an appeal to trace a missing woman with links to Chesterfield.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th May 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of Amy, 28, who is from Sheffield and also has links to Chesterfield.

Amy was last seen at a shop on The Morledge in Derby on Tuesday, May 16.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was reported missing on Wednesday, May 17 by her family after she didn’t return home.

Amy was last sighted in Derby on Tuesday.Amy was last sighted in Derby on Tuesday.
Amy was last sighted in Derby on Tuesday.
Most Popular

Amy is described as around 5ft 6in tall, with long dark blonde hair which she usually ties in a bun or plait. She was last seen wearing a grey jumper and joggers and was carrying two plastic bags.

READ THIS: Derbyshire man jailed for 21-and-a-half years for the murder of his 11-year-old son - after he violently beat him and made it look like an accident

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have seen Amy, or if you know where she is, please contact Derbyshire Police using the details below – quoting incident 665 of May 17:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:ChesterfieldPoliceSheffieldDerbyDerbyshire