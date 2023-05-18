Police concerned for welfare of missing woman with links to Chesterfield

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of Amy, 28, who is from Sheffield and also has links to Chesterfield.

Amy was last seen at a shop on The Morledge in Derby on Tuesday, May 16.

She was reported missing on Wednesday, May 17 by her family after she didn’t return home.

Amy was last sighted in Derby on Tuesday.

Amy is described as around 5ft 6in tall, with long dark blonde hair which she usually ties in a bun or plait. She was last seen wearing a grey jumper and joggers and was carrying two plastic bags.

If you have seen Amy, or if you know where she is, please contact Derbyshire Police using the details below – quoting incident 665 of May 17:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101