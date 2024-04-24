Police “concerned for welfare” of missing man last spotted in Derbyshire town yesterday morning
Derbyshire Police have launched an appeal to help locate Bruce, who has been missing since the early hours of yesterday morning.
The 23-year-old lives in Derby but has links to Buxton, and was last seen leaving an address there at about 5.40am on Tuesday, April 23.
Officers are concerned for Bruce’s welfare. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black trousers and black trainers with a white logo on the side.
Do you recognise him from the photo or do you know where he might be now? Anyone who can help should contact the force using one of the below methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
