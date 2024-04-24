Police “concerned for welfare” of missing man last spotted in Derbyshire town yesterday morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police have launched an appeal to help locate Bruce, who has been missing since the early hours of yesterday morning.

The 23-year-old lives in Derby but has links to Buxton, and was last seen leaving an address there at about 5.40am on Tuesday, April 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are concerned for Bruce’s welfare. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black trousers and black trainers with a white logo on the side.

Officers are trying to locate Bruce.

Do you recognise him from the photo or do you know where he might be now? Anyone who can help should contact the force using one of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101