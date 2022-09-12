News you can trust since 1855
Police ‘concerned for welfare’ of Derbyshire teen missing for 10 days

Police are urging the public to help them locate a missing Derbyshire teenager.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 12th September 2022, 1:51 pm

Freddy Lewsley, 14, went missing from Swadlincote on Friday, September 2. It is believed that Freddy may have travelled to Long Eaton in that time.

Freddy is around 5ft 2in tall, of medium build, and has short dark brown hair.

Officers remain concerned for Freddy’s welfare and have been carrying out extensive enquiries. They would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Freddy, or knows where he could be.

Officers believe that Freddy Lewsley could be in Long Eaton.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting incident 889 of September 2:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

