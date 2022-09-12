Police ‘concerned for welfare’ of Derbyshire teen missing for 10 days

Freddy Lewsley, 14, went missing from Swadlincote on Friday, September 2. It is believed that Freddy may have travelled to Long Eaton in that time.

Freddy is around 5ft 2in tall, of medium build, and has short dark brown hair.

Officers remain concerned for Freddy’s welfare and have been carrying out extensive enquiries. They would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Freddy, or knows where he could be.

Officers believe that Freddy Lewsley could be in Long Eaton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting incident 889 of September 2:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101