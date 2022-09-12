Police ‘concerned for welfare’ of Derbyshire teen missing for 10 days
Police are urging the public to help them locate a missing Derbyshire teenager.
Freddy Lewsley, 14, went missing from Swadlincote on Friday, September 2. It is believed that Freddy may have travelled to Long Eaton in that time.
Freddy is around 5ft 2in tall, of medium build, and has short dark brown hair.
Officers remain concerned for Freddy’s welfare and have been carrying out extensive enquiries. They would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Freddy, or knows where he could be.
Most Popular
-
1
In pictures: Crowds gather outside Chesterfield Town Hall for local Proclamation of King Charles III
-
2
Delays for drivers on major Chesterfield A-road after accident on town centre roundabout
-
3
Derbyshire photographer met the Queen two days before her death and took the last pictures of her
-
4
Chesterfield war veteran avoids jail over “nasty” assault at social event
-
5
Experts urge Derbyshire residents to prepare for an invasion of Ultra-Rats
Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting incident 889 of September 2:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.