Police ‘concerned for the safety’ of Derbyshire man reported missing

Jonathan Hotchin, 27, is from Buxton, and was last sighted in the Poplar Grove area of Hazel Grove, Stockport at around 10.30am on Thursday, July 7.

Jonathan – who also has links to Shirebrook – was wearing a black padded jacket, cream jumper and grey jogging bottoms at the time.

Anyone who can help locate Jonathan is urged to contact the police.

Anyone who has seen Jonathan, or knows where he might be, should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods,

quoting incident number 171 of July 7:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form